Quantcast
Don't Miss

DOJ wants to intervene in Pocomoke City race bias lawsuit

By: Associated Press Kasey Jones October 20, 2016

The U.S. Justice Department wants to intervene in a private lawsuit brought by Pocomoke City's former police chief and two other black officers alleging race discrimination. The Justice Department filed the motion to intervene Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore. Former police chief Kelvin Sewell, former officer Franklin Savage, and former Lt. Lynell Green filed the suit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo