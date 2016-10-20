Quantcast
McHenry Row expansion includes office building, hotel

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 20, 2016

McHenry Row’s proposed third phase of development calls for an office building and hotel. The property’s developer, 28 Walker Development, presented schematics to the Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel on Thursday. The panel is responsible for guiding the design for all major development projects in the city. Plans for the third phase call for a 119-room ...

