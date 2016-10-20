Quantcast
Members of area Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage offices gather at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Oct. 8 for the Greater Baltimore Heart Walk. The group raised more than $30,000 through the walk. (Submitted photo)
Md. Realtors raise more than $30,000 at Greater Baltimore Heart Walk

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage raised more than $30,000 for the American Heart Association at the Greater Baltimore Heart Walk Oct. 8 at Camden Yards, company officials said Thursday. The walk is the American Heart Association’s premiere event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. The 17 local Coldwell Banker offices participated with ...

