Mosby introduces police reform proposals

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

Baltimore's top prosecutor wants to take away a defendant's right to a bench trial unless a judge and prosecutor agree to it — a proposal that comes in the wake of the acquittal of three police officers who had bench trials in connection with the death of a man whose neck was broken while in ...

