Family seeks $400K from Md. for alleged sexual assault

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

The family of a teenager who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a movie theater bathroom by a resident of a Beltsville rehabilitation home is seeking $400,000 from the state for its alleged inaction after the incident. Angel Hough, the boy's mother, filed suit in January against Compass Inc. soon after the boy was allegedly inappropriately touched by a ...

