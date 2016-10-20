Quantcast
PERRY ALEXANDER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Identification from photo array On the evening of February 24, 2013, in the 1700 block of Montpelier Street, Baltimore City, Maurice Barfield was found by Baltimore City Police Officer James Edge, lying face down in the street with gunshot wounds to his back and head. Shortly thereafter, the ...

