Panel OKs creating Prince George’s Regional Medical Center

By: Associated Press October 20, 2016

A panel has approved a needed application to replace the Prince George's Hospital Center and creating the Prince George's Regional Medical Center in Largo. The Maryland Health Care Commission voted 11-0 on Thursday for the certificate of need application by Dimensions Health Corp. to relocate and replace the hospital center. The regional medical center will have 205 ...

