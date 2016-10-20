Quantcast
Don't Miss

Purple Cherry Architects wins designer’s choice award

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

Purple Cherry Architects, a 20-year old, Annapolis-based architecture and interior design firm specializing in custom luxury homes and interiors, has been awarded a Designers’ Choice Award in the category of Local Traditional Architect by Home & Design Magazine, a resource for luxury consumers who want to tap into the design and architecture communities in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo