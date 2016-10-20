TEMPLATE: Movers and Shakers

Clapp Communications announced it has selected Sarah Tuccitto for its media relations and social media fellowship. The Fellowship Program is a six-month, professional development initiative designed to jump-start the careers of up-and-coming professionals while providing a 360-degree view of a full-service marketing and public relations agency.

Tuccitto joins Clapp Communications from her role as volunteer services and events coordinator for a nonprofit in South Carolina. In that role, she was responsible for event planning, fundraising, brand management, public relations and social media.

Originally from Baltimore, Tuccitto graduated from the University South Carolina with a degree in business and a focus in marketing and management.

