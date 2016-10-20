Quantcast
Don't Miss
The proposed Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance a signature component of the Cole Field House project, will serve as a treatment facility for a wide spectrum of sports related injuries and will also serve as a research center for investigation into the treatment of sports related conditions, including neuroscience and, specifically, the effects and consequences of traumatic brain injury. (Illustration courtesy of the University of Maryland, College Park)
The proposed Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance a signature component of the Cole Field House project, will serve as a treatment facility for a wide spectrum of sports related injuries and will also serve as a research center for investigation into the treatment of sports related conditions, including neuroscience and, specifically, the effects and consequences of traumatic brain injury. (Illustration courtesy of the University of Maryland, College Park)

UM, UMB unveil plans for Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance 

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

The University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Maryland, Baltimore unveiled ambitious plans for the Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance Thursday. The new center, a signature component of the Cole Field House project, will serve as a treatment facility for a wide spectrum of sports related injuries and will also serve as a research center ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo