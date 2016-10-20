Quantcast
University of Maryland campuses unveil plans for sports medicine center

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer October 20, 2016

As the signature part of the Cole Field House expansion project at the University of Maryland, College Park, the school is partnering with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to build the Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance. The center will be a treatment facility for sports-related injuries and a place to study those ...

