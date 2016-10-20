Quantcast
Waterfront Partnership’s Mr. Trash Wheel collects 1 millionth pound of trash

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2016

The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative announced Thursday that Mr. Trash Wheel has collected 1 million pounds of trash and debris since its installation in May 2014. Mr. Trash Wheel, an anthropomorphized water wheel trash collector, sits at the mouth of the Jones Falls near Pier Six in the Inner Harbor and intercepts trash that ...

