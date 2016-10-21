Quantcast
Don't Miss

Any Charm City Circulator cuts are Baltimore’s next mayor’s call

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 21, 2016

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced Friday there will be no changes to Charm City Circulator routes during her remaining time in office. Earlier this year, the mayor announced that there would be cuts to the free bus service unless a parking tax increase was passed to help cover a $6 million budget deficit in the program, which ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo