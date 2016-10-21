Clinton, Trump and the difficult client

In this very heated election season, there are many people with very strong opinions about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. I believe it is safe to say that these two candidates are very polarizing and generally unpopular. Still, they are out on the campaign trail trying to appeal to as many voters as possible.

Maybe you have a client that is not easily likable or sympathetic, but you know the result of the case may hinge on whether the judge or jury view your client favorably. You will certainly want to exhaustively prepare your clients, especially the more challenging ones, for court to try and present them in the most positive light.

Here are five tips I use in custody cases.

Preparation for direct examination. How the story is told is as important, if not more important, than the story itself. You and your client need to be on the same page about the strategy and approach.

Instruct the client to direct the answers to your questions to the judge. It’s generally a good idea for your client to talk directly with the judge in an effort to connect with the trier of fact.

Preparation for cross-examination. Your client may have looked great on direct and then completely unravel on cross. Prepare your client for the anticipated, hostile questions and how to appropriately respond. Depending on the case, it may be better for the client just to respond “yes” or “no.”

Redirect examination. Your client needs to know that opposing counsel on cross-examination will phrase information in a way that makes the client look bad. It is also important for your client to know and trust that you will rehabilitate them on redirect. If they don’t know or trust you, they may become defensive, combative and unravel on cross.

The standard in custody cases is the best interest of the child. Your clients are generally more likable when they are talking about their child than they are when talking about the other parent. To cast your clients in the most favorable light, have them conclude with testimony about their children rather than the other parent.

Whether or not your client follows your advice is not within your control. However, you should advise your client that his or her best chance of receiving a favorable outcome may hinge on their ability to follow your instructions.

What are some tips that have worked for you?