DC Homicide detective’s book describes ‘How the Police Generate False Confessions’

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Tom Jackman October 21, 2016

"If you plan on being arrested for a felony, you must read this book." -- Tom Jackman, The Washington Post --- Also, if you have an interest in fairness, justice and preventing wrongful convictions, then the new book "How the Police Generate False Confessions," by former Washington, D.C., homicide detective James Trainum is an important read. It takes ...

