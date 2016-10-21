Quantcast
Don't Miss

Manager charged in arson of Md. auto body shop

By: Associated Press October 21, 2016

STEVENSVILLE — Authorities say the shop manager at an auto body repair business in Queen Anne's County has been charged with setting a fire that destroyed one car and damaged another. The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release that 49-year-old Michael Hart of Grasonville was arrested Thursday. He is charged with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo