Quantcast
Don't Miss

Naval Academy to break ground for new cybersecurity building

By: Associated Press October 21, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Naval Academy is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Center for Cyber Security Studies. Sen. Barbara Mikulski and Vice Adm. Ted Carter are scheduled to attend the event on Friday. Mikulski worked to include $120 million in budget legislation for the building, which is being named after Grace Hopper, the mathematician who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo