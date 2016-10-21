Mike Fleming and Dave Sharry | Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape, a Laytonsville-based commercial landscape construction and management company, announced that Mike Fleming and Dave Sharry have been promoted to the position of associate branch manager .

Fleming, who will work in the Baltimore office, has been with the Ruppert organization for more than 10 years. He joined the company in 2006 as a field manager in its Toughkenamon landscape management branch after graduating from Williamson College of the Trades with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. In 2010, he was promoted to area manager and transferred to the Baltimore branch, where he has since taken over management of the satellite office in Essex as well as the additional responsibilities of an enhancement manager.

Sharry, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves who will work in the Richmond, Virginia office, has been with the Ruppert organization for more than five years and has more than 25 years of combined landscape industry experience. He joined the company in 2011 as an area manager and has greatly contributed to the growth and success of the Richmond branch since its inception, demonstrating proficiency in all metrics of his job performance and building loyal customer relationships. He has been honored twice with the company’s Branch Impact Award for his outstanding contributions and dedication to his branch.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.