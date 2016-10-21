PHOTOS: Daily Record honors 2016 Innovators of the Year

More than 200 people gathered at the American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill Oct. 13 to recognize The Daily Record’s 2016 Innovators of the Year.
Honorees were singled out for achievements that ranged from an app that helps stroke survivors to a green roof that bests storm water standards to a program that brings legal services to disabled young adults. Go to TheDailyRecord.com to read about all 31 honorees.
“The innovators you will meet tonight represent the passion, creativity and drive that so many Marylanders reveal every day,” Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner told the crowd. “They may be following what has become by now a clearly marked path to achievement, but their innovations truly make them trailblazers.”
Stevenson University was the event’s presenting sponsor and John Buettner, vice president for marketing and digital communications, congratulated the winners and spoke about the university’s commitment to honoring innovation.
