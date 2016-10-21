Quantcast
PNC’s Laura Gamble: ‘Not a lot of room for error’ in banking today

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer October 21, 2016

From the changing role of bank branches to tighter profit margins, banks face numerous challenges in today’s market. Laura Gamble, Maryland regional president of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., talked to The Daily Record about how the bank, one of the largest in the state, takes on those challenges. PNC has consistently been one of the ...

