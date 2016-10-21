SharkNinja, Dyson end legal battle over advertising claims

Share this: Email

BOSTON — Two of the most well-known names in vacuum cleaners have ended a two-year legal battle over just how much their products suck. Dyson, the British technology company known for its upscale vacuums, and SharkNinja Operating LLC, a Massachusetts-based company known for its infomercials and lower-priced vacuums, had sued each other over advertising campaigns in ...