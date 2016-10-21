STAFF ATTORNEY – FULL-TIME

The Maryland Legal Aid Baltimore County office located in Towson, Maryland announces an immediate opening for a full-time staff attorney for qualified applicants in good standing with the Bar of the Court of Appeals of Maryland and possess at a minimum three (3) years of experience representing individuals with developmental disabilities, and can deal with matters related to health care law or civil rights of institutionalized persons in one or more of the following areas: Filing entitlements; Rights Issues; Clinical Panel Administrative Appeals; Conduct client referrals and case reviews; Participate in and conduct informational meetings; and conduct training sessions. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

To apply, submit resume and cover letter online at www.mdlab.org/contact/employment or fax to (410) 951-7797.

Equal Opportunity Employer