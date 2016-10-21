STAFF ATTORNEY – MIDWESTERN, MD

The Maryland Legal Aid Midwestern Office located in Frederick, Maryland, announces a full-time general practice staff attorney with experience in bankruptcy and foreclosure to qualified applicants. Must be admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland. Out-of-state attorneys must be able and available to take the next scheduled bar exam following date of employment. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

For a complete job description and to apply online, submit cover letter and resume at this URL https://home.eease.adp.com/recruit/?id=15421521 or visit our website at www.mdlab.org/contact/employment.