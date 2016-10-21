Md. man sentenced to life for killing ex-girlfriend

Share this: Email

GERMANTOWN — A Hagerstown man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Target in Maryland. Donald Wayne Bricker Jr. was sentenced Thursday in the death of Mariam Adebayo of Germantown. Bricker shot Adebayo on June 1, 2015, during an argument in the parking ...