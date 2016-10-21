Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. man sentenced to life for killing ex-girlfriend

By: Associated Press October 21, 2016

GERMANTOWN — A Hagerstown man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Target in Maryland. Donald Wayne Bricker Jr. was sentenced Thursday in the death of Mariam Adebayo of Germantown. Bricker shot Adebayo on June 1, 2015, during an argument in the parking ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo