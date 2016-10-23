Quantcast
Don't Miss
In Baltimore County, two members of the state’s attorney’s office process the videos from 150 police body cameras, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says. The staffers came back from the three-day holiday weekend to a full week’s worth of work to do. ‘Two are having trouble keeping up with 150,’ he says. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
In Baltimore County, two members of the state’s attorney’s office process the videos from 150 police body cameras, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says. The staffers came back from the three-day holiday weekend to a full week’s worth of work to do. ‘Two are having trouble keeping up with 150,’ he says. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)

Prosecutors, defense lawyers begin to see impact of police body cameras

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 23, 2016

The impact of the widespread use of police body cameras is still uncertain, but as larger departments continue to put more cameras on the street, prosecutors and defense attorneys have a more immediate concern: how to find time to review all of the footage when it hits their desks. Natalie Finegar, deputy public defender in Baltimore ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo