ABUDALLAH HANNIBAL OAKLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Separate sentences for pandering and contributing to delinquency of minor A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted Abudallah Hannibal Oakley, Appellant, of human trafficking (or “pandering”) and contributing to the conditions of a minor (hereinafter “contributing”). Appellant was sentenced to a term of 25 years’ imprisonment for ...

