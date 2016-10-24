ABUDALLAH HANNIBAL OAKLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Separate sentences for pandering and contributing to delinquency of minor A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted Abudallah Hannibal Oakley, Appellant, of human trafficking (or “pandering”) and contributing to the conditions of a minor (hereinafter “contributing”). Appellant was sentenced to a term of 25 years’ imprisonment for ...