Baltimore gas prices fall again

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Average retail gasoline prices in Baltimore fell 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21/g Monday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 663 gas outlets in Baltimore. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.21 a gallon. Including the change ...

