Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore PR firm marks 15th anniversary

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Clapp Communications, a public relations and marketing communications agency based in Baltimore, marked its 15th anniversary Sunday. Over the past 15 years, the agency has grown into an award-winning firm serving local, regional and national clients. “Over the years, I have worked with wonderful clients and am so very grateful for their trust and friendship,” said ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo