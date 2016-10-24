Quantcast
Don't Miss

2 track inspectors nearly hit by speeding Metro train

By: Associated Press October 24, 2016

WASHINGTON — Federal officials say two safety inspectors had to leap out of the way of a Metro train when it exceeded temporary speed restrictions in an area where they were working. The Federal Transit Administration said the incident happened Thursday morning near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The FTA says the train failed to stop ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo