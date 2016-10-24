Dr. Amit Raina | Mercy Medical Center

Quantcast
By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Raina, Amit MERCY MEDICAL CENTERAmit Raina, M.D., has been named director of The Center for Comprehensive Pancreatic Care at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. Raina is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Raina completed a fellowship in advanced endoscopy at the University of Pennsylvania. Raina is a distinguished researcher of pancreatic diseases and has advanced training in endoscopy procedures such as ERCP and endoscopic ultrasound. He has authored numerous publications and presentations.

