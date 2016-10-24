Quantcast
Ex-Pa. attorney general sentenced to jail, then cuffed in court

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale October 24, 2016

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane was sentenced Monday to 10 to 23 months in jail for illegally disclosing details from a grand jury investigation to embarrass a rival and lying about it under oath. Kane was also sentenced to eight years of probation by a Montgomery County judge who said Kane's ego drove ...

