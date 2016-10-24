Quantcast
FBI headquarters decision delayed until next year

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Jonathan O'Connell October 24, 2016

A decade into a push for a new headquarters in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, the FBI will have to wait a little longer. On Monday, the General Services Administration, which is handling the headquarters project, said it would delay selecting a location and builder until March of next year. Three locations in Greenbelt, Md., Landover, Md., and ...

