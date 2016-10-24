Integrity Consulting Solutions merges with NY tax consultant

Share this: Email

Integrity Consulting Solutions LLC, a Frederick-based management and technology consulting, has completed its merger with New York-based WeiserMazars LLP, an accounting, tax, advisory and business consulting firm. Integrity Consulting Solutions specializes in core management consulting and technology enablement solutions, as well as enterprise risk management, disaster recovery, business continuity and emergency management planning. Integrity has breadth and ...