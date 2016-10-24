Quantcast
Don't Miss

JAMES GRANVILLE LAWSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Hearsay testimony A jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County convicted James Lawson, appellant, of one count of illegal possession of a regulated firearm. He was sentenced, thereafter, to a term of five years’ imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In this appeal, appellant presents the following questions ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo