New study shows persistent gender pay gap at law firms

Average pay for female partners increasing but still lags behind salaries of male counterparts

By: Virginia Lawyers Weekly Jordan Bondurant October 24, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. – Despite findings showing large gains in pay for both equity and non-equity partners in law firms, a Major, Lindsey & Africa biennial Partner Compensation Survey also found that male partners earn, on average, 44 percent more than their female counterparts. The survey received more than 2,100 responses from law firm partners across the ...

