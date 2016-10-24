Quantcast
Advocates spread the word about lead-paint testing

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 24, 2016

Shana Boscak is overwhelmed with feelings — "guilt and anger and a lot of shame" and a little luck — as she holds her son, Zoltan, and introduces the happy, smiling baby as a "lead-poisoned child." Zoltan's elevated lead levels were discovered after mandatory lead testing at his one-year checkup before he showed symptoms and before ...

