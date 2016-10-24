Quantcast
Don't Miss

Long-distance nursing: a ‘second set of eyes’

UMD telemedicine nets safety, access as biggest advantages

By: Special to The Daily Record Pepper Van Tassel October 24, 2016

For someone who remembers hand-writing lab slips and walking them to a lab to be processed, registered nurse Cindy Cosgrove said that advancements in technology – particularly in the way patients are monitored – have not only changed the course of her career, but have changed the course of the nursing profession itself. Cosgrove spent 15 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo