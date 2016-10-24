Quantcast
Mara Sierocinski | Hamilton Bank

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Sierocinski, Mara HAMILTON BANKHamilton Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending Mara Sierocinski was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority Board. The MSBDF is a public board under the Maryland Department of Commerce that promotes the viability and expansion of businesses owned by economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs and small businesses that are unable to obtain adequate business financing on reasonable terms through normal financing channels.

