Md. man accused of posting court recording to intimidate witness

By: Associated Press October 24, 2016

CUMBERLAND — Police in Allegany County have arrested a man they say recorded parts of a court hearing and posted the recording on social media in an effort to intimidate a witness. The Combined County Criminal Investigation said in a news release that 23-year-old James Elmer Milton Jr. of Cumberland was arrested Friday and charged with ...

