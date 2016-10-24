Quantcast
Md. gets $2M grant to support new apprenticeship programs

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

The U.S. Department of Labor has given a $2 million grant to the Maryland Department of Labor for registered apprenticeship programming in the state. The money will be used to provide additional staffing and outreach to businesses interested in making new apprenticeship opportunities, and will also let the state launch a program targeted at increasing health care industry apprenticeship opportunities for ...

