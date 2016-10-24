Quantcast
Md. web, PR firm selected as agency for commercial kitchen designers

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Baltimore-based web and public relations firm Vitamin Inc. announced Monday that it had been selected as agency of record for Next Step Design, a commercial food service design firm headquartered in Annapolis. Vitamin will revamp Next Step's brand messaging, logo, print materials and website. Vitamin said in a statement that the new messaging will update Next Step's value proposition, mission ...

