MGM National Harbor doing its part, but critics fear county isn’t

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It's not quite 6 a.m., and Carla Truitt is already making the rounds of the 125,000-square-foot casino floor. She moves from the food court to the bar to the slot machines. She has a long to-do list: Wipe down any dust left from construction. Check. Polish all appliances, glass, stainless steel. Check. Clean floors. Check. Her crew ...