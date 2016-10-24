NATASHIA WOODS v. SAUL E. KERPELMAN, ET AL.

Share this: Email

Torts -- Legal malpractice -- Statute of limitations In the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Natashia Woods (“Natashia”), the appellant, sued Saul E. Kerpelman, Saul E. Kerpelman & Associates, P.A., and Brian Stuart Brown, Esq., a principal in the firm (collectively “Kerpelman”), the appellees, for legal malpractice arising out of Kerpelman’s handling of two lead paint ...