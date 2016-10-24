Quantcast
Robert Arena | Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Arena, Robert JOHNS HOPKINS CENTER FOR TALENTED YOUTHRobert Arena, an online education executive with experience in course development and program marketing, has been named senior director of online programs at the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. At CTY, Arena will oversee all aspects of the center’s renowned online education for academically advanced pre-college students. Arena received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Johns Hopkins University.

