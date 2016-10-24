Robert Arena | Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth

Robert Arena, an online education executive with experience in course development and program marketing, has been named senior director of online programs at the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. At CTY, Arena will oversee all aspects of the center’s renowned online education for academically advanced pre-college students. Arena received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Johns Hopkins University.

