SONIA K. KOCHHAR v. LAURA H. O’SULLIVAN, et al. SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2016

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Timeliness of motion to dismiss This appeal arises out of the trial court’s denial of a motion to dismiss or stay the sale of a foreclosure action. Sonia Kochhar, appellant, filed an admittedly late motion challenging the validity of the foreclosure. Read the opinion here:

