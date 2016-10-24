Quantcast
Don't Miss

Syed lawyers request his release pending appeal

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 24, 2016

Attorneys for Adnan Syed, whose first-degree murder conviction was thrown out earlier this year, have requested he be released while the state's appeal of the judge's decision goes forward. Retired Baltimore City Circuit Judge Martin P. Welch ruled in June that Syed, whose case was the subject of the first season of the "Serial" podcast, should ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo