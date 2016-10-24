Trevor Hegg, Mark Dickinson and Jennifer Hamilton | EVAPCO

EVAPCO, Inc., a Taneytown-based manufacturer of heat transfer solutions, announced that Trevor Hegg has been promoted to vice president of industrial refrigeration product development, Mark Dickinson to vice president and chief people officer and Jennifer Hamilton to vice president of HVAC product development

Hegg has been with EVAPCO since 2001. His first role with the company was in sales and marketing, but then quickly shifted to product development, where he worked his way up from engineer to director of the EVAPCO Industrial Refrigeration product development team before his most recent promotion. Hegg began his career more than 20 years ago as a mechanical engineer for Praxair Inc. He holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University.

Dickinson brings more than 25 years of comprehensive human resource experience to his new position. Prior to joining EVAPCO, he spent 16 years at Eaton Corporation in Ohio, where he most recently served as global human resources director. Dickinson holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree in human resources and labor relations from Michigan State University.

Hamilton first joined EVAPCO as a marketing engineer in 2005. She transitioned to the HVAC product development team in 2011, where she was previously promoted to manager and then director. She has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, beginning her career as a chemical engineer with Eastern Research Group in 1996, where she served as an environmental consultant to the Environmental Protection Agency. She holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Penn State University.

