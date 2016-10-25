ABA asks free-speech forum to tone down report on Trump

When the American Bar Association’s Forum on Communications Law, a network of media lawyers, commissioned a report on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s history of suing those who criticize him, the bar association responded by refusing to publish the resulting article — at least, not without significant edits, the New York Times reported.

Dialing back the language in the report, titled “Donald J. Trump Is a Libel Bully but Also a Libel Loser,” could reduce the likelihood that Trump would sue the bar association if the article was published in the committee’s journal, the ABA said.

“It is more than a little ironic that a publication dedicated to the exploration of First Amendment issues is subjected to censorship when it seeks to publish an article about threats to free speech,” David J. Bodney, a former chairman of the media-law committee, told the Times.

Another former chairman, Charles D. Tobin, called the ABA’s attempt to censor the speech of lawyers it sponsors to study free speech issues “colossally inappropriate.”

The bar association objected to the report’s “sharp language” and requested the committee change the title to “Presidential Election Demonstrates Need for Anti-Slapp Laws” and omit the report’s conclusion that Trump is a “bully” and a “loser” whose threats of legal action are hollow.

As Susan E. Seager, the First Amendment lawyer who prepared the study, put it, “The A.B.A. took out every word that was slightly critical of Donald Trump.”

“It proved my point,” she told the Times.