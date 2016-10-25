Quantcast
Don't Miss

American urologists set to convene in Cuba this week

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2016

An Maryland-based organization that advocates in America for the medical specialty of urology is set to meet with its Cuban counterpart this week in Cuba. The American Urological Association, which is headquartered in Linthicum, and Sociedad Cubana de Urologia are holding their inaugural AUA/SCU Summit on Wednesday and Thursday in Havana. Dr. Manoj Monga, the association's secretary, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo