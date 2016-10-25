Quantcast
Baltimore state’s attorney arrested on child porn charges

By: Associated Press October 25, 2016

Baltimore County Police have arrested an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore city on child pornography charges. The department said in a news release that 39-year-old Patrick Michael Moran of Nottingham was arrested after his home was raided early Tuesday. He is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. Detectives say they got a tip about child ...

